Cebu City COVID-19 risk plateauing, says DOH exec

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Cebu City's COVID-19 risk is plateauing, an official of the Department of Health said Thursday, citing containment efforts by the local government.

"Cebu City is actually experiencing moderate risk category, but this has plateaued down and it has not increased compared to 2 weeks ago. In Cebu, we’re seeing a plateau in ICU (intensive care units)," Health Usec. Leopoldo Vega, the country's COVID-19 treatment czar, told ANC's Headstart.

"It means that local government of Cebu was able to contain the transmission of the virus, so lesser people are getting admitted," he said.

Still, Vega reminded the public that "strict adherence" to the minimum health standards, such as wearing of masks and regular hand washing, is a must to lessen the transmission of the virus.

He added, if these measures can be further enhanced, then that would be better.

"If you can use a double mask, then use a double mask. If you can keep your distance in a very good ventilated area and lessen interaction, that would be best," he said.

The Philippines on Wednesday recorded its highest number of active COVID-19 infections since October at 44,470. In total, the number of cases in the country is currently at 603,308.