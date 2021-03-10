Home  >  News

Team leader ng mga pulis na nakaengkuwentro ng PDEA humarap sa NBI

Posted at Mar 10 2021 08:53 PM

Humarap sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang team leader ng Quezon City Police District Special Operations Unit na nakaengkuwentro ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency sa Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City. Ayon sa NBI, unti-unti na nilang nabubuo ang kuwento ng magkabilang panig. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 10 Marso 2021

