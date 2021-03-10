Home  >  News

PNP to help implement health protocols in public places

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 10 2021 10:07 PM

Philippine police are being deployed to enforce health protocols as more areas of Metro Manila are placed under lockdowns and curfews.

But one senator questions the police deployment in the wake of last year's killing by police of an alleged quarantine violator in Quezon City. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 10, 2021
 
