PNP chief claims shootout, not ambush, in death of Calbayog mayor

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 10 2021 10:00 PM

A shootout and not an ambush. That's the explanation of the Philippine National Police chief for how the Calbayog City mayor was killed by police on Monday.

But a lawmaker and friend of the slain official believes amateur video of the incident would cast doubt on the police chief's claim.- The World Tonight, ANC, March 10, 2021
