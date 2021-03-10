PNP chief claims shootout, not ambush, in death of Calbayog mayor
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 10 2021 10:00 PM | Updated as of Mar 10 2021 10:39 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Calbayog City mayor slay case, Mayor Ronald Aquino, Ronald Aquino ambush, PNP, Philippine National Police, Calbayog City mayor ambush
- /overseas/03/10/21/bahrain-police-beat-threaten-detained-children-with-rape-rights-groups-say
- /news/03/10/21/court-of-appeals-upholds-dismissal-of-tolentinos-libel-case-vs-failon
- /overseas/03/10/21/norway-parliament-hit-by-new-cyber-attack
- /news/03/10/21/pangilinan-inirekomenda-ang-pagdedeklara-ng-state-of-emergency-dahil-sa-african-swine-fever
- /news/03/10/21/lung-center-at-tala-hospital-sinimulan-na-ang-pagbabakuna-gamit-ang-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine