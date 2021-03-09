Home  >  News

6 huli sa pagpasyal sa main crater ng Bulkang Taal

Posted at Mar 10 2021 07:31 AM | Updated as of Mar 10 2021 07:33 AM

TAAL, Batangas - Arestado ang 2 lokal na turista at isang bangkero matapos pumuslit sa Taal Volcano Island na itinaas na sa alert level 2 nitong Martes.

Dumaan sa bayan ng Balete sakay ng maliit na bangka ang mga ito kasama ang 3 pamangkin na menor de edad.

Ayon sa mga inaresto na taga-Tanauan City, nais lamang daw nila bisitahin ang Bulkang Taal kung sana sila nagpre-nup nung 2017 bago bumalik sa Italy.

Dahilan ng mag-asawa, saglit lamang sila sa volcano island, ngunit ayon sa pulisya ay nakapag-Facebook live pa nang 3 beses ang mga ito sa main crater at nahuli paalis na ng bulkan.

Kakasuhan ang 3 sa Batangas Provincial Prosecutor's Office matapos lumabag sa batas na nagbabawal sa pagtungo sa deklaradong prohibited protected area at kasong disobedience.

Nasa kustodiya naman ng Department of Social Welfare and Development ang 3 menor de edad.

--Ulat ni Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

