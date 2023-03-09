Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

UN Committee: PH gov't bigo tulungan ang WWII comfort women

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 09 2023 08:52 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Wagi ang grupo ng mga comfort women matapos paboran ng isang United Nations Committee, kung saan sinasabi na bigo ang gobyerno ng Pilipinas na tulungan ang biktima ng mga pang-aabuso noong World War II. Nagpa-Patrol, Jekki Pascual. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 9 Marso 2023
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  human rights   abuses   pang-aabuso   Philippines   comfort women   government   World War II  