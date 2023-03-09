Home  >  News

Oriental Mindoro oil spill to affect nearby areas for decades, groups say

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 09 2023 10:39 PM

Philippine environmental groups warn of the decades-long impact of a sunken tanker's oil leak near Oriental Mindoro province. They call on the Philippine government to take immediate action to prevent further contamination of Mindoro's aquatic resources. Lady Vicencio reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 9, 2023
