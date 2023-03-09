Oriental Mindoro oil spill to affect nearby areas for decades, groups say
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 09 2023 10:39 PM
The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo, Oriental Mindoro, regional news
- /video/news/03/09/23/doj-chief-sees-possible-multiple-masterminds-in-degamo-murder
- /video/business/03/09/23/ph-shares-end-in-red-for-first-time-in-march
- /video/business/03/09/23/marcos-admin-announces-massive-infrastructure-program
- /video/news/03/09/23/marcos-joins-simultaneous-nationwide-quake-drill
- /video/news/03/09/23/un-panel-blames-ph-for-failing-to-support-comfort-women