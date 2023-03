Watch more on iWantTFC

The justice secretary sees a possible conspiracy and multiple masterminds in the March 4 assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. One of the arrested suspects claims the mastermind is Congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr who was recently charged with the 2019 murder of a provincial board member. Jose Carretero has tonight's top story. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 9, 2023