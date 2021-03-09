Mga kaso ng COVID-19 sa Lung Center of the Philippines, tumaas

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Tumataas ang mga kaso ng COVID-19 na naka-admit ngayon sa Lung Center of the Philippines, ayon sa tagapagsalita ng ospital.

“We have 57 out of 74 beds (occupied) as of this morning. Ang mga figures very dynamic yan, in a matter one hour ang daming pwedeng mangyari,” ayon kay Dr. Norberto Francisco.

Sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Martes ng umaga, sinabi ni Francisco na dati, sa loob ng 200 bed operational capacity ng ospital, 74 percent ay para lamang umano sa COVID at naging punuan ito noong kasagsagan ng virus.

“And then nabaliktad po yan, Yung 75 percent dedicated nahati namin into half nung nag lean tayo, these were the months of November, December, January…bumaba kaso natin,” sabi ni Francisco.

Ang Lung Center of the Philippines ay isa sa mga referral hospital para sa mga pasyenteng may moderate, severe, at critical COVID case.

“Right now, we are at 40 percent dedicated COVID (bed) capacity, pero ang occupancy rate namin ngayon nasa 77 percent, almost 80 percent,” sabi ni Francisco.

Pero kumpara noong nakaraang taon, mas alam na anila kung paano mag-adjust sa sitwasyon.

“We’ve seen the worst. We know better now how to adjust, how to adopt to the situation. Yung planning ahead importante. Ngayon, nag-aayos na kami ng mga kama, additional oxygen pipelines, yung mga additional critical care monitors—lahat inaactivate na namin ulit kasi ipinahinga muna namin nung bumaba mga kaso,” sabi niya.

- TeleRadyo 9 Marso 2021