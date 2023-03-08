Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Nakakabahala na ang mga sunud-sunod na pananambang sa mga opisyal, ayon sa gobernador ng Quirino province nitong Miyerkoles.

Ayon kay Gov. Dakila Cua, presidente ng Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP), kakaiba na ang mga pag-atake sa mga LGU official sa bansa.

Kamakailan, ilang pulitiko, kabilang si Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, ang napatay sa iba't ibang insidente ng pananambang.

Nanawagan si Cua sa PNP na bigyan ang LGU officials ng dalawang tauhan para sa seguridad.

Aniya, ilang foreigners na nasa gaming business sa bansa ay nasa isang batalyon ang security kumpara sa mga pulitiko.

Pagkaklaro niya, dapat ang pulitiko ang magbayad kung magdadagdag ng security.

May ilang LGU officials umano ang ayaw magkaroon ng security, at meron ding nag-aalala na may mga banta sa buhay kaya nagtatanong kung puwedeng dagdagan ang bodyguards nila.

Sinabi umano ni DILG Sec. Benjamin Abalos Jr. na pag-aaralan ang threat assessment ng bawat opisyal at kung paano dadagdagan ang kanilang seguridad. - SRO, TeleRadyo, Marso 8, 2023