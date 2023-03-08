Home  >  News

DOJ to look into possible links between Degamo murder and 2019 Negros Oriental killings

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2023 10:19 PM

Philippine investigators are looking into a possible connection between last week's murder of the Negros Oriental governor and a 2019 killing that has been blamed on a congressman who previously denied his clan's role in the governor's assassination. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 8, 2023
