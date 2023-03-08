Home  >  News

DOJ chief expects investigators to soon identify mastermind in Degamo slay case

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2023 10:16 PM

Philippine investigators were said to have incriminating evidence exposing the mastermind of the March 4 murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The justice secretary said they were given a video of the mastermind issuing the order for Degamo's assassination. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 8, 2023
