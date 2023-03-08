Aklan moves to stop oil spill from reaching Boracay

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The local government of Malay town in Aklan is already preparing for the possibility of the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro reaching its shores, Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores said Wednesday.

Malay is home to the island of Boracay, a popular tourist destination for both local and foreign tourists.

“Sa ngayon, close coordination kami sa Philippine Coast Guard. Nagbigay na rin sila ng oil spill boom, para ma-deploy sa karagatan namin,” he told TeleRadyo Wednesday.

(We are in close coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard, they have given us oil spill booms we can deploy in our waters.)

“Yung municipality of Malay, gumagawa na rin sila ng…rice straw, yung dayami…yun kasi yung sinabi ng coast guard na dapat may dayami din shoreline, specially ng Boracay,” he added.

(The municipality of Malay is also making improvised oil spill booms using rice straw, because the Coast Guard said we should place that along the Boracay shoreline.)

Some tourism spots have been affected by the recent oil spill in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

Experts have also said that more than 36,000 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass may be affected by the tragedy.

The MT Princess Empress sank in the vicinity waters off Balingawan Point, Naujan, Oriental Mindoro on Februray 28, carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil.

--TeleRadyo, 8 March 2023