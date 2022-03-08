Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA— Overseas Filipino workers who will return home to the country from war-torn Ukraine will receive financial and livelihood support from the government, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration said on Tuesday.

OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac, in an interview on PTV, added that there might also be scholarship opportunities for dependents studying at the tertiary level.

The Department of Foreign Affairs this week announced the mandatory repatriation of Filipinos in Ukraine, as Russia continues to bomb key cities there — also considered as the biggest attack in a European country since World War II.

"Pagdating po nila, yun po ang role natin. May financial assistance sa OFWs, livelihood na io-offer. Nandiyan din po ang DOLE-POEA family na magbibigay ng trabaho, whether local or overseas sa ating mga OFWs," Cacdac explained.

"Kami naman po sa OWWA ay mayroong livelihood at scholarship support para sa dependents... ay tutulong po tayo," he added.

More Filipinos have arrived in the country this week from Ukraine capital Kyiv following repatriation efforts from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Twenty-one Pinoy seafarers also arrived earlier in the day from the Port of Odessa.

Cacdac said repatriation of affected Filipinos in Ukraine is still ongoing.

Reemployment of Pinoy seafarers, he added, would not be a problem as the demand for them is still high.

"Bibigyan natin sila ng tulong lalo na sa aspeto ng pangkabuhayan... sa tingin ko, kapag trabaho, wala masyadong problema kasi sila yung mga marinos they will always be in demand kahit ano ang mangyari."

Russia's invasion has created 1.7 million refugees and killed more than 400 Ukrainians, the United Nations said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbor's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

-- With reports from Reuters and Agence France-Presse