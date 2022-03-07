Home  >  News

100% ng Bureau of Immigration workforce balik onsite na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2022 06:35 AM

MAYNILA—Buong puwersa na muli ang operasyon ng Bureau of Immigration sa mga paliparan ng bansa bilang paghahanda sa inaasahang pagdami ng mga biyahero.

Ayon kay BI Port Operations division chief Carlos Capulong nitong Lunes, ipinatupad na nila ang 100% onsite work capacity at bumalik na sila sa kanilang pre-pandemic shifting schedule dahil inaasahan nilang tataas ang bilang ng mga darating na pasahero sa mga susunod na linggo.

Paliwanag ni Capulog, mula sa higit 8,000 kada araw noong unang linggo na binuksan muli ang bansa sa ilang mga turista, ngayon ay nasa higit 9,000 na ang bilang ng mga pasahero.

Inaasahan nilang unti-unting tataas sa 10,000 hanggang 15,000 kada araw ang dagsa ng mga pasahero sa susunod na buwan.

Ayon kay BI Commissioner Jaime Morente, tinatantiya nilang dadami pa ang dami ng mga manlalakbay habang papalapit ang panahon ng tag-init.—Ulat ni Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News 

