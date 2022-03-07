Home  >  News

Lalaki binugbog, kinagat ang tenga dahil sa away sa ulam sa QC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2022 07:46 AM

MAYNILA—Nauwi sa bugbugan sa pagitan ng 3 lalaki ang simpleng away tungkol sa ulam sa Quezon City nitong Lunes.

Batay sa paunang ulat ng QC Police District Station 14, dumayo ang mga suspek na sina alyas Juan at Rogelio sa bahay ng biktima para makipag-inuman.

Kumain umano sila sa isang karinderya sa Barangay Culiat kung saan paulit-ulit umano humihingi ng sabaw na ulam si Juan.

Hindi ito ikinatuwa ng waitress sa kainan kaya pinagsabihan ng biktima ang suspek. Dito uminit ang ulo ng 2 suspek na pinagtulungan ang biktima.

Isinugod sa ospital ang biktima matapos kagatin umano ng isa sa mga suspek ang kaniyang tenga. Kinailangan tahiin pabalik ang isang parte ng kaniyang kanang tenga matapos nitong mapingas.

Depensa ng suspek na si Juan ang biktima umano ang unang nanakit sa kanila kaya nila ito binugbog. Giniit naman ni Rogelio na hindi umano siya nakialam sa away ng 2.

Desididong magsampa ng kasong serious physical injury ang biktima laban sa 2 lalaki na mga nakakulong ngayon sa QCPD Station 14. — Ulat ni Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News

