Natitirang 38,400 doses ng unang batch ng AstraZeneca vaccines dumating na
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 08 2021 07:10 AM
Tagalog news, AstraZeneca, Philippines COVID-19, Philippines COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19, coronavirus
- /overseas/03/08/21/israel-re-opens-restaurants-bars-with-40-percent-of-country-fully-vaccinated
- /business/03/08/21/globes-gomo-takes-on-dito-offers-no-expiry-30gb-data-package-for-p299
- /overseas/03/07/21/unions-call-for-total-strike-in-myanmar-suu-kyi-party-official-dies-in-custody
- /life/03/07/21/ph-embassy-in-spain-releases-virtual-rizals-madrid-tour
- /entertainment/03/07/21/pbb-connect-chico-ends-journey-as-housemate