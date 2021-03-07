Home  >  News

Natitirang 38,400 doses ng unang batch ng AstraZeneca vaccines dumating na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2021 07:10 AM

MAYNILA - Dumating ang natitirang 38,400 doses ng AstraZeneca vaccines nitong Linggo ng gabi.

Dumating ito sa NAIA alas-6:44 ng gabi ng Linggo at diniretso kaagad sa cold storage facility ng Department of Health sa Marikina.

Sa kabuaan, mayroong 525,600 doses ng AstraZeneca vaccine mula sa COVAX Facility ang nakatakdang dalhin sa Pilipinas.

Nasa 1.1 milyong doses na ng COVID-19 vaccines ang dumating sa bansa, kasama ang naunang 600,00 doses ng Sinovac vaccine na donasyon ng Tsina.

--Ulat ni Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

