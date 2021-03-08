Economic reopening not about when but how, says doctor

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The country's economic reopening depends on how government would do it, a doctor said Monday as she urged the public to comply with minimum health standards.

The rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions is still manageable and hopefully would not reach last year's level, said Dr. Pauline Convocar, president of the Philippine College of Emergency Medicine.

"Sa akin po kasi ang pagbabakuna ay isa lamang sa mga added protection natin but we still have to follow minimum standards. 'Yung pagbubukas it’s not about the when, let the numbers speak for itself. It’s not the when but the how, kung papaano ba tayo magbubukas, open the economy safely," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(For me, vaccination is only an added protection but we still have to follow minimum standards. Reopening is not about the when, let the numbers speak for itself. It’s not the when but the how, how we will open the economy safely.)

Treatment czar Leopoldo Vega has confirmed hospitalization is rising in Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, and Central Visayas but the regions' healthcare capacity was still under "moderate risk" level.

The rise in cases might be due to the country's economy reopening, the public becoming "relaxed" in observing health protocols, and the entry of new coronavirus variants, Vega said.

The Philippines last week began its immunization drive against COVID-19 following the arrival of vaccines from Chinese drugmaker Sinovac and global alliance COVAX Facility.