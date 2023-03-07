Home  >  News

PH inflation eases to 8.6 pct in February

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 07 2023 11:54 PM

A Philippine government task force is formed to address the country’s high inflation which slightly declined in February.

The government’s chief economist admitted some initiatives to combat inflation have been ineffective. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 7, 2023
 
