Immigration bureau has new weapon vs traffickers: TikTok

MANILA -- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has launched its own TikTok account to warn the public about possible job scams online.

This comes after cryptocurrency job scam syndicates allegedly used the video sharing app to recruit unsuspecting applicants.

About 8 Filipinos were lured using TikTok, Facebook, and messaging app Telegram into working for an online scamming and catfishing syndicate in Cambodia, where they endured corporal punishment when they failed to dupe any clients.

The Tiktok application logo is pictured on a smartphone in Taipei, Taiwan, 06 December 2022. File photo. Ritchie B. Tongco, EPA-EFE.

“Wala pong sayawang mangyayari sa TikTok na ‘to,” said Immigration Spokesperson Dana Sandoval.

(No dancing will take place on this TikTok.)

“More of information dissemination kasi ngayon itong mga illegal recruiters, itong mga human traffickers are really using social media, ‘tong TikTok, Facebook, mga social messaging accounts kagaya ng Telegram to recruit the young urban professionals,” she explained.

(This will focus more on information dissemination because illegal recruiters, human traffickers are really using social media, like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram to reach young urban professionals.)

The BI can be followed on TikTok at @immigph.

--TeleRadyo, 7 March 2023