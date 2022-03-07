Home  >  News

Seguridad sa pagkain tututukan ni Isko sakaling manalo sa halalan

Posted at Mar 07 2022 08:48 PM

Hinimok ng partidong Aksyon Demokratiko ang Bureau of Internal Revenue na muling maglabas ng "written demands" sa pamilya Marcos patungkol sa kanila umanong estate tax debt. Samantala, balik-trabaho sa Maynila si Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso matapos ang ilang araw na pangangampanya sa probinsiya. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Lunes, 7 Marso 2022

