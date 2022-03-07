Home  >  News

Campaign motorcade, caravan bawal sa Davao City: Mayor Sara

Posted at Mar 07 2022 08:56 PM

Tututukan ni presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr ang turismo bilang bahagi ng platapormang pang-ekonomiya. Inanunsiyo naman ng kaniyang runningmate na si Mayor Sara Duterte na bawal ang mga campaign motorcade at caravan sa Davao City dahil sa patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng langis. Nagpa-Patrol, Ina Reformina. TV Patrol, Lunes, 7 Marso 2022

