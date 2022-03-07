Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

BALIKAN: COVID-19 pandemic sa Pilipinas sa nagdaang higit 2 taon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 07 2022 08:19 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Higit 2 taon mula nang nakaranas ng kakaibang sakit sa baga ang daan-daang residente sa Wuhan, China. Walang nag-akala na ito pala ang magiging simula ng bagong pandemyang nagpabago sa mundo. Gaano na nga ba kalayo ang narating ng Pilipinas mula nang kumalat ito? Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 7 Marso 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Covid-19   coronavirus   coronavirus Philippines update   Covid-19 Philippines timeline  