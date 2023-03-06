LOOK: 102 Filipinos in shelter after Turkey quake

Watch more on iWantTFC

At least 102 Filipinos including children are currently staying in a shelter in Ankara, Turkey following the massive February 6 earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people, a foreign affairs official said Monday.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said 102 Filipinos consisting of 34 families are staying in the shelter.

"Mabuti naman ang kalagayan. They are still deciding on whether or not to come home. Some want to stay because their spouses and families are here," he said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

Those who decide to come home will get financial assistance, he added.

Maricel Miguel, head of the Filipino community in Hatay Province, said Filipinos who sought shelter in Ankara are receiving help from the embassy, labor attache as well as the Filipino community.

Last month's devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake flattened entire cities, killing more than 50,000 people across southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria. With AFP