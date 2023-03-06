Home > News Lawmakers approve con-con resolution on final reading ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 06 2023 11:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine lawmakers inched closer to a constitutional convention. This after a House super majority votes in favor of a resolution proposing economic amendments to the 1987 Constitution. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 6, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight House of Representatives constitutional convention charter change 1987 Constitution amendments /video/news/03/06/23/police-chasing-lead-on-mastermind-behind-degamo-killing/entertainment/03/06/23/pageant-trainer-kali-navea-huff-joins-miss-universe-ph/entertainment/03/06/23/star-magic-artists-sit-down-for-celebrity-conversations/business/03/06/23/house-oks-vat-refund-for-non-resident-tourists/entertainment/03/06/23/liza-soberano-denies-romance-with-james-reid