Home  >  News

Lawmakers approve con-con resolution on final reading

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 06 2023 11:18 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine lawmakers inched closer to a constitutional convention.

This after a House super majority votes in favor of a resolution proposing economic amendments to the 1987 Constitution. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 6, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   House of Representatives   constitutional convention   charter change   1987 Constitution   amendments  