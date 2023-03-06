Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – At least 14 residents of Pola town in Oriental Mindoro have fallen ill after spillage from a sunken oil tanker washed ashore, an official said on Monday.

“Meron na tayong isang dinala sa ospital na bata, and yung other 13 na kahapon, kasi kahapon lang naman tayo nagtanong-tanong at pinapunta ko yung (municipal health officer) natin sa isang barangay na sobrang affected ng oil spill,” said Pola Mayor Jennifer "Ina Alegre" Cruz.

(We have brought one child to the hospital, and 13 others have gotten sick as if yesterday, because our municipal health officer only started asking around yesterday.)

The health department said it was checking symptoms experienced by residents and monitoring water and air toxicology in the area. It also urged the transfer of residents to safe areas while government works to stabilize the situation.

The MT Princess Empress sank with its cargo of 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil as it sailed into rough seas off Oriental Mindoro last week.

Pola town, the area hardest hit by the oil spill, has been placed under a state of calamity.

The tragedy has begun hurting Pola's tourism industry, said its mayor.

“Nagka-cancel na yung ibang nagbu-book sa mga resorts owners natin,” Cruz said.

(Some guests are cancelling their bookings with our resort owners.)

The mayor said she imposed a curfew in the town due to the oil spill.

“Simula kagabi po nagsimula na ang curfew sa ating mga kabataan, 21 years old pababa…kasi yun yung alam natin na palaging pumupunta sa tabing-dagat natin at para minsan nag-iinuman. O mamaya biglang nakalimutan nila na may oil spill doon. Baka sila maligo sa dagat,” she explained.

(Starting last night we have imposed a curfew on those aged 21 and below...because they go near the beach to drink. They might forget there's an oil spill and swim in the ocean.)

Pola residents were also required to wear face masks to protect themselves from health hazards due to the oil spill.

The coastguard has deployed oil spill booms to try to contain the material and sprayed chemicals to break down the oil.

Fishermen and tourism operators along the coast depend heavily on the waters for their livelihoods.

"We have many fish sanctuaries along the coast," said Ram Temena, disaster operations chief of Oriental Mindoro.

"It could have a huge impact due to the possibility that the oil could attach to the coral reefs, affecting the marine biodiversity."

— With a report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse