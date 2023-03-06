Watch more on iWantTFC

The provincial government of Antique is worried about the effects of the oil spill caused by the sinking of the MT Princess Empress on the health of children in the area.

The spillage from the sunken oil tanker off Oriental Mindoro has reached Caluya, Antique, the Philippine Coast Guard said over the weekend.

Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao on Monday said the odor from the oil spill could cause respiratory problems among her constituents.

“Yung hangin medyo may amoy na eh. Kaya yung respiratory illness, especially people suffering from asthma at saka yung mga kabataan, in danger na rin ang kanilang pamumuhay doon,” she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(The air already has a foul odor. You are at risk of respiratory illness, especially those with asthma and the young people. In a way, their lives are already in danger.)

Cadiao also said the oil spill was hurting the seaweed industry in her province.

“Sa ngayon medyo umaabot na sa mga multimillion na tambalang, ito ay seaweed na industry dito sa may Caluya natatamaan na rin, pati ang mga mangroves doon na taon-taon na, ilang taon na naming tinanim dyan para protektahan ang shores ng Caluya,” she added.

(I think the damage to tambalang, the seawood industry in our province, has already reached millions. The mangroves, which we have planted year after year to protect Caluya's shores, are now damaged.)

The governor said they have sent food packs to residents affected by the oil spill.

“Ang Coast Guard nakapunta na doon at nagpadala na tayo ng 3,000 food packs,” she said.

“Ang provincial government naman nagpapadala ng sako-sakong bigas at kung ano pang kailangan gamot para sa mga bata,” she added.'

(The Coast Guard has sent 3,000 food packs. The provincial government has sent sacks of rice and medicines for the children.)

— TeleRadyo, 6 March 2023