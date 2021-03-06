Home  >  News

TV Patrol

ALAMIN: Travel requirements kapag pupunta ng Puerto Princesa City

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 06 2021 08:56 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Pinaalahanan ang mga pupunta ng Puerto Princesa City na magkaiba ang travel requirements nito sa ibang bahagi ng Palawan. Samantala, pinasinayaan doon ang bagong pantalan na kayang tumanggap ng international cruise ships. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Sabado, 6 Marso 2021.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog News   TV Patrol   Puerto Princesa   Palawan   tourism guidelines   turismo   Puerto Princesa  