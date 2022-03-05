Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA— The Department of Energy (DOE) on Saturday said a rollback in prices of petroleum products is possible, but it would not happen anytime soon.

Lawyer Rino Abad, director of the DOE's oil industry management bureau, said in an interview on state television that while chances of a price reversal remained bleak, there are theories that it could happen.

This stems from the West's sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, which could possibly lead to a slower demand for oil, Abad said.

"Dahil po sa epekto nitong conflict between Russia and Ukraine, dalawang malaking bansa iyan including iyong combined sanction ng US, UK at EU," according to the official.

"Ito po’y tiniteyorya po na dahil sa mahigpit na sanction na iyan, ang effect po niyan ay magkakaroon po nang paghina iyong global economy especially those that are transacting business with both Russia and Ukraine at dahil diyan, ini-expect din na susunod iyong paghina ng demand ng oil," he added.

Local pump prices are estimated to soar by as much as P3 to P5 per liter next week, based on industry estimates, amid the conflict in Ukraine.

This developed as the Philippines saw a 10th-straight hike in oil prices.

"So kung hindi man tumataas ang supply gaano pero kung bumaba naman iyong demand, at least iyong equation po ng supply balance would be—mari-reverse po at baka magkaroon po naman tayo ng over supply and with that, baka po magkaroon ng rollback. But we need to monitor that development in the coming weeks o months," Abad explained.

Russia, the world's third largest oil producer, has been facing economic sanctions due to what is described by reports as the biggest assault on a European state since World War 2.

Local industry players feared that the increase in fuel prices may cause a price spike in basic commodities, with their reliance on petroleum in ferrying and producing goods.

