Home  >  News

Teleradyo

Vaccination ng health workers sa Cardinal Santos, sisimulan na

Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 05 2021 06:33 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Nasa higit 1,000 healthcare workers ng Cardinal Santos Medical Center sa San Juan City ang target na mabakunahan laban sa COVID-19.

Ngayong Biyernes sisimulan ang pagbabakuna sa kanila at handa na ang mga tent kung saan isasagawa ang vaccination.

Makasaysayan ang araw na ito sa kanila dahil eksakto isang taon na mula nang dalhin dito ang Patient 5 ng COVID-19 sa Pilipinas. Ito ang ikalawang Pinoy sa bansa na nadiagnose ng COVID-19 at pinagsimulan ng local community transmission sa bansa na kalauna'y nagresulta sa lockdown.

Nitong Miyerkules, nagkaroon na sila ng ceremonial vaccination sa tatlo nilang frontliner. Nasa 300 vaccine doses lang ang nasa Cardinal Santos, kaya hindi pa sapat para mabakunahan ang lahat.

Umaasa silang madadagdagan pa dahil mahigit isang libo ang healthcare workers sa ospital.

Nasa 61 percent ng frontliners nila ang pumayag na mabakunahan ng Sinovac, ang bakuna mula China na dumating noong Linggo lang.

Ang Cardinal Santos ang unang private tertiary hospital na tumanggap ng Sinovac vaccine.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Cardinal Santos Medical Center   vaccination   bakuna   Cardinal Santos   Cardinal Santos vaccination   health workers   healthcare workers   Cardinal Santos health workers   Cardinal Santos healthcare workers   vaccine   COVID-19   COVID-19 vaccine   TeleRadyo   Tagalog news  