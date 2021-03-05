DepEd probes 'sagot for sale' on learning modules

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Department of Education said on Thursday it was looking into reports that some parents are paying people to answer learning modules of their children as remote learning continues to be implemented amid the persistent pandemic.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate basic education committee, bared the alleged scheme during a public hearing on Wednesday.

"Iyan naman po ay pinapatingnan, papatingnan natin sa ating mga kasama at magpapa-validate tayo ng mga naulat," said DepEd Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio.

"Simula't simula hindi puwedeng gawin ito kasi hindi ito makakatulong sa pagturo ng honesty," he added.

(We are having that checked by our colleagues and we are validating the reports. From the start, we have said this should not be done because it will not help with teaching honesty.)

Distance learning has been the Philippine norm since last year to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This mode of instruction makes use of TV and radio broadcast, online classes, and printed modules.