Task force formed to tackle Oriental Mindoro oil spill

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 04 2023 01:21 AM

Authorities form an inter-agency task force to handle the environmental disaster resulting from an oil spill in the waters of Oriental Mindoro province. At least one of the affected towns is now in a state of calamity. Dennis Datu reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 3, 2023
