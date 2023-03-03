Home  >  News

Suspect in Salilig's death allegedly takes own life

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 04 2023 01:19 AM

One of the suspects in the death of a fraternity member last month has reportedly taken his own life. This was confirmed by police as the justice department junked an obstruction of justice complaint against the father of another suspect. Jeff Caparas has this exclusive report. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 3, 2023
