NCR cities prepare for week-long transport strike

Posted at Mar 04 2023 01:23 AM

Metro Manila cities take steps to mitigate the impact of a planned transport strike next week. One transport group is dead-set on joining the strike despite being given more time to comply with the government's public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program. Vivienne Gulla reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 3, 2023
