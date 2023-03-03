Home  >  News

Galvez says PH not preparing for war amid EDCA projects

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 04 2023 01:15 AM

Security analysts agree on the need for a tripartite defense partnership between the Philippines, the US, and Japan. But preparations for such a deal are overshadowed by concerns of a ranking senator who questions the expanded access of US troops to Philippine military facilities. The acting Philippine defense chief insists the country is not preparing for war. Willard Cheng reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 3, 2023
