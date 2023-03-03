Galvez says PH not preparing for war amid EDCA projects
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 04 2023 01:15 AM
The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo, DND, EDCA, US
- /video/news/03/04/23/grassfire-sa-taal-volcano-kumpirmado-phivolcs
- /video/business/03/04/23/psei-ends-week-higher-amid-hawkish-tone-from-fed
- /video/news/03/04/23/ncr-cities-prepare-for-week-long-transport-strike
- /video/news/03/04/23/task-force-formed-to-tackle-oriental-mindoro-oil-spill
- /video/news/03/04/23/suspect-in-saliligs-death-allegedly-takes-own-life