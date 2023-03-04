Home > News Early screening hinimok vs colon cancer ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 04 2023 05:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Hinimok ng isang doktor ngayong Sabado ang pagkakaroon ng early screening para sa mga indibidwal na posibleng tamaan ng colon cancer. Aniya, "preventable, treatable and beatable" ang colon cancer — at susi rito ang early detection. Panoorin ang video. Fast facts on colon cancer What to know about colon cancer Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber TeleRadyo, Tagalog news, PatrolPH Read More: colon cancer cancer /spotlight/03/04/23/filipino-comfort-women-ring-for-peace-and-justice/news/03/04/23/gov-degamos-neighbors-catch-aftermath-of-shooting-incident/news/03/04/23/dswd-to-send-aid-to-families-affected-by-oil-spill/news/03/04/23/grassfire-on-taal-volcano-extinguished-phivolcs/news/03/04/23/transport-regulators-groups-blast-weeklong-strike