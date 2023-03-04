Home  >  News

Early screening hinimok vs colon cancer

Posted at Mar 04 2023 05:09 PM

Hinimok ng isang doktor ngayong Sabado ang pagkakaroon ng early screening para sa mga indibidwal na posibleng tamaan ng colon cancer.

Aniya, "preventable, treatable and beatable" ang colon cancer — at susi rito ang early detection.

