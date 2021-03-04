Villanueva for VP? Senator says 'first time I heard about it'

Watch more in iWantTFC

Sen. Joel Villanueva, during the hybrid plenary session om February 24, 2021. Albert Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Senator Joel Villanueva said Thursday he was still considering to run for reelection when asked about a possible vice presidential bid in 2022.

The senator was mentioned by columnist Marichu Villanueva, who is not a relative of his, as the possible running mate of Vice President Leni Robredo in the upcoming national polls.

"This is the first time that I heard about it," he told ANC's Headstart.

"I'm so humbled and honored dahil napapansin ba ang ginagawa natin at advocacies na ating ine-espouse sa Senado. For me, I would say to God be the glory."

(I'm so humbled and honored because my actions and advocacies in the Senate are recognized.)

Villanueva said he was "still trying to rally family, especially my dad." The senator's mother Adoracion "Sister Dory" Villanueva and his closest sibling, Bocaue Mayor Joni Villanueva, died 60 days apart last year.

"Everyone knows what happened to my mom and my sister. My dad really needs help, I'm sure. Even my dad as a deputy speaker is already thinking of giving it up. It's an option, I would say," he said.

"I’ll cross the bridge when I get there...I think the more important [issue] right now is to talk about the issues besetting our country," he added when asked under which party he would run.