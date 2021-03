Vaccination vs measles, polio, rubella extended until Sunday: DOH

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The government will extend its immunization drive against measles, rubella, and polio until Sunday, March 7, in a bid to achieve herd immunity, an official said Thursday.

The DOH will continue its inoculation campaign in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Southern Tagalog, and the entire Visayas until Sunday, said Dr. Kim Patrick Tejano, manager of the health department's National Immunization Program manager.

Only 80 percent of children in these areas have been vaccinated so far, he said. At least 95 percent is needed to achieve herd immunity, he added.

"Hinihikayat pa rin natin ang mga magulang ng mga bata na dalhin (sila) sa mga centers at fixed post ng ating pagbabakuna," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We urge parents to bring their children in our health centers and fixed posts for vaccination.)

"Sinisigurado ng ating local health offices at maging ang DOH na ligtas po at inoobserbahan ang minimum public health standards sa mga lugar na ito."

(The DOH and our local health offices ensure that it is safe and public health standards are observed in these areas.)