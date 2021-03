No jab, no job? Official says COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary

Watch more in iWantTFC

Participation in the COVID-19 inoculation drive is voluntary, a Malacañang official said on Thursday, denying a "no vaccine, no work" policy.

"Si Pangulong Duterte has always said na hindi tayo ipipilit itong vaccines sa ating mga kababayan. Walang pilitan 'yan," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a press briefing.

(President Duterte has always said that we will not force these vaccines on our compatriots. That is not compulsory.)

Still, Duterte urges the public to voluntarily get vaccinated "without doubts."

The labor department said the supposed "no vaccine, no work" policy would be impractical because the Philippines does not have enough COVID-19 shots yet.

The Employers Confederation of the Philippines denied that some companies were implementing such a policy.

The Philippines has secured 600,000 COVID-19 shots from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech, and is set to receive later Thursday 487,200 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from Britain's AstraZeneca.