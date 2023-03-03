42 still suffering amoebiasis, acute gastroenteritis in San Carlos

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The San Carlos City Hospital in Negros Occidental is treating more than 42 patients for amoebiasis and acute gastroenteritis, a local official said Friday.

"As of 5 p.m. yesterday, we have around 42 active cases (in) San Carlos City Hospital. Nadagdagan po ng 5 panibagong cases. Out of 42 po, 20 po yung amoebiasis and 22 po yung acute gastroenteritis," said San Carlos City incident management team spokesperson Joe Alingasa.

Mayor Renato Gustilo declared on February 22 a state of health emergency "due to the increasing cases of amoebiasis" in the city.

Alingasa said their local hospital has treated 469 cases of suspected amoebiasis in 18 barangays from February 1-March 1.

He said E. coli has been detected in some water sources in the city.

"Initial report, meron pong mga areas na wala pong traces ng chlorine so may big possibility na contaminated ito ng bacteria that may cause the acute diarrhea. And then meron pong mga areas po na nag-confirm talaga na may presence of E. coli and saka coliform in initial testing," he said.

He also said two 3-year-old boys have died from amoebiasis.

"January po yung first case, in Barangay Bagonbon, 3 years old na lalaki po. Ang nangyari po, naging severe na siya, they just don’t know na amoebiasis na pala yon. And then nung dinala na sa ospital, malala na po. And, hindi po naagapan, and then saka pumanaw po yung pasyente," he said.

"On February 4...another 3 -year-old boy na naman po ang pumanaw because of the severe diarrhea and it was confirmed amoebiasis."

Alingasa said the local government is intensifying its campaign to promote water sanitation and hygiene with the help of the Philippine Red Cross.

"Kasi po nakikita po natin merong medyo kakulangan doon na side, we’re so engrossed with the pandemic and yet nakalimutan na yung basic handwashing, yung mga food preparation, atsaka yung pag-check mismo ng ating mga sources of water."

Alingasa reminded the people of Negros Occidental to boil their water before drinking it,

"Pakuluan po natin yung tubig natin nang maigi, bago po natin ito inumin, whether it’s from your deep well, from the gripo or from the waterworks...it would be better safe than sorry po."

--TeleRadyo, 3 March 2023

