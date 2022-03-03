Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The provincial government of Negros Occidental has imposed a temporary ban on the entry of poultry and related products due to bird flu infections in some parts of Luzon.

According to the executive order signed by Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson, this is to ensure the safety of the poultry industry in the province and to protect the public from the ill-effects of the disease.

All live domestic and wild birds, and their products, including poultry meat, day old chicks, eggs, semen and manure are barred from the entering the province from Feb. 28 to March 15, 2022.

The temporary ban came following the detection of the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 strain in quail and duck farms in the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga, the order read.

Negros Occidental has a P8-billion poultry industry, said provincial veterinarian Dr. Renante Decena.

"Malaking threat sa ekonomiya ng Negros Occidental itong bird flu kung sakaling tatamaan kami," he told TeleRadyo.

"This is precautionary measure because ang national government hindi naglabas ng new movement of poultry and poultry products from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao," he added.

Decena said some 1 million fertilized duck eggs or balut that were brought to Negros Occidental were returned to Luzon.

The provincial veterinary office was directed to install quarantine checkpoints in the possible entry points of all domestic and wild birds and other poultry products and by-products.

Lacson also ordered the strengthening of biosafety, hygiene and sanitation standards in slaughterhouses, public markets and poultry farms in the province.