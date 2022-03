DOH expresses concern over PUV capacity under Alert Level 1

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday expressed concern over the capacity of public utility vehicles (PUVs) under COVID-19 quarantine Alert Level 1.

“Ang isa pong nakakabahalang nakikita natin would be our transport sector. Mukhang bumalik po tayo doon sa pre-pandemic kung saan beyond 100 percent capacity po ang nakikita natin sa mga sasakyan na pampubliko,” Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

“So gusto lang ho namin magpaalaala, lalong-lalo na sa mga operators, pati na rin po doon sa ating mga local government and ating mga ahensya ng gobyerno, na sana po let’s maintain yung 100 percent capacity,” she added.

“Do not go beyond the 100 percent capacity dahil ito po ay maaaring pagmulan ng mga sakit na naman at maaaring tumaas na naman ang ating kaso,” she said.

Metro Manila was placed under the least restrictive level in a 5-tier COVID quarantine system starting March 1 as the number of new cases dropped in the country.

Under the said alert level, public transportation is allowed to operate at full capacity.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday said public transport drivers should not allow standing passengers, even after quarantine restrictions were loosened in the metro.

The Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (iACT), meanwhile, said that drivers who exceed their vehicle’s maximum capacity will be issued violation tickets starting Friday.

--TeleRadyo, 3 March 2022