'Wala sa prayoridad ang mga mayor': Marikina mayor fails to get COVID-19 jab

MANILA - Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said Wednesday he was denied a CoronaVac shot after being informed that healthcare workers should get the COVID-19 vaccines first.

Teodoro said he volunteered to be vaccinated Tuesday due to the low turnout of health workers to get the vaccine. Only 160 out of 1,701 personnel of the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center pushed through with their vaccination, he said.

"Di naman talaga ako sasama sa pagbabakuna kung hindi ko nakitang mababa ang turnout at marami ang nagbago ng isip," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(I would not have volunteered for the vaccination if I did not see a low turnout, many people changed their minds.)

"Wala akong natanggap na impormasyon kaya buong akala ko makakatanggap ako ng bakuna at makakapanguna sa proseso."

(I did not receive any information so I thought I can get the vaccine and lead the process.)

He said he talked with COVID-19 testing czar Vince Dizon who said that healthcare workers are first priority to get the vaccines.

"Wala sa prayoridad ang mga mayor tulad ko kaya uunahin ang mga healthcare workers natin. Ang naisip ko lang naman kahapon ay magpakita ng halimbawa ng pagtitiwala sa pamamaraan ng pagbakuna at dun sa bakuna na ginagamit. Marami ang nagbago ang isip nung malaman na CoronaVac at hindi Pfizer ang gagamitin," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte wants to prioritize healthcare workers and immunize local officials when the country has more vaccine supply, said inoculation czar Secretary Carlito Galvez.

"Pasensiya na po kayo... Nag-decide na po ang Presidente na unahin muna natin ang healthcare workers at sabihin sa mga mayor na siguro pag marami na tayong vaccine, they can start na," he said.

(We apologize...the President has decided to prioritize healthcare workers and tell mayors that they can start being inoculated when we have more vaccines.)