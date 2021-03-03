Home  >  News

Researchers say Metro Manila in early stage of 'potentially serious' COVID-19 surge

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 03 2021 10:37 PM

Philippine researchers believe the country's capital region is now in an early stage of a potentially serious surge of COVID-19 cases.

They said this could be driven by new coronavirus variants which may diminish the benefits of the government's vaccination program. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 3, 2021
 
