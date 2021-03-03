Home  >  News

PDEA operative involved in Quezon City shootout discloses alleged beatings from police

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 03 2021 10:55 PM

Philippine anti-narcotics agents are still unable to provide investigators details of their deadly shootout last week with Quezon City police.

The National Bureau of Investigation said the agents are still suffering from the beatings the police gave them. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 3, 2021
 
