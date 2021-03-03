Marikina's COVID-19 spike a 'cause for alarm', says mayor

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro on Wednesday sounded the alarm on the surge of COVID-19 cases in the city after 4,500 people fell ill with the respiratory disease.

The OCTA Research Team has called the city "an LGU of concern."

"We're able to manage the number of cases in the past but we're seeing the surge at this point in time," the city mayor told ANC.

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (purple) infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (yellow), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

"This is a cause for alarm for us and we deemed it necessary to implement stricter measures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19," he added.

On Tuesday, Marikina logged an additional 25 coronavirus infections, raising the number of active cases to 277. The city's COVID-19 tally includes 4,194 recoveries and 87 fatalities.

Amid the increase of coronavirus cases, Teodoro said the city government would still prohibit the reopening of cinemas and game arcades.

Starting March 5, traditional cinemas are allowed to operate at a maximum of 25 percent in general community quarantine and 50 percent in modified general community quarantine areas subject to guidelines from the Department of Health and the local government units.

Teodoro said his executive order suspending reopening of such businesses will remain in effect to ensure public health welfare.

The OCTA Research Team had said it was seeing a continued increase in COVID-19 cases in some parts of Metro Manila, which may push the country's total to 665,000 by the end of the month.

The group suspected the presence of UK and South African coronavirus variants were driving the surge in the capital region.

To date, some 62 cases of UK variant have been recorded in the country. Meanwhile, health authorities on Tuesday detected first 6 cases of the South Africa variant. The two variants were deemed by experts as more infectious.