Home  >  News

Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim accepts honorary degree from UP

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 02 2023 10:38 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim warned against sacrificing moral uprightness for economic growth and what he called misplaced nationalism.

Anwar spoke Thursday at the University of the Philippines which granted him an honorary doctorate. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 2, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Anwar Ibrahim   Malaysia   honorary doctorate   ASEAN  