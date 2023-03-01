Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

Labi ni John Matthew Salilig pauwi na sa Zamboanga

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 02 2023 06:32 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Inilipat ang mga labi ni John Matthew Salilig, ang estudyanteng natagpuang patay matapos umanong sumailalim sa hazing, madaling araw ngayong Huwebes.

Mula sa isang funeraria sa Dasmarinas, Cavite, dinala ang kanyang labi sa Villamor Airbase sa Pasay City.

Dumating ang labi ni Salilig pasado alas 2 ng umaga ngayong Huwebes.

Mula dito ay isinakay ang labi ni John Matthew sa eroplano pauwi sa kanyang pamilya sa Zamboanga.

Kasama sa naghihintay sa kanya doon ang kanyang ina na sabik na umanong makapiling siya kahit sa huling pagkakataon nalang.

Patuloy namang nanawagan ang iba pang miyembro ng pamilya ni John Matthew sa mga awtoridad na panagutin agad ang mga salarin sa pag paslang sa kanya.

Nitong Miyerkules ng gabi, pansamantalang ibinurol ang labi ni John Matthew sa Dasmarinas, Cavite para makapagbigay ng huling paalam sa kanya ang ilang miyembro ng pamilya at kaibigan na hindi na makakalipad sa Zamboanga.

Nakiusap naman ang pamilya Salilig na panatilihing pribado ang kanyang pansamatalang lamay at hindi na pinayagan ang media na mag-cover duon.

Bago mag hatinggabi ay natapos rin ang viewing doon para ihanda ang labi ni John Matthew sa kanyang pag-uwi sa Zamboanga ngayong umaga.

Pasado alas 5 umaga, nag-take off ang isang military plane na sinakyan ng labi ni John Michael pauwi sa probinsya at inaasahan na lalapag ito duon bago mag alas 8 ngayong umaga.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  John Matthew Salilig   Zamboanga   hazing   Dasmarinas   Cavite   Adamson University  