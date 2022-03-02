Responsible pet ownership encouraged to prevent deaths due to rabies

Watch more on iWantTFC

As the country celebrates Rabies Awareness Month this March, an epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist from the Department of Health reminded pet owners on Wednesday to always be responsible.

According to Dr. Eric Tayag, around 200 Filipinos die from rabies every year, saying the virus travels an inch per day in a person's bloodstream.

He also said that an infected person can die as soon as 72 hours after symptoms appear.

Symptoms of rabies include anxiety, stress and tension, delirium, drooling, convulsions, exaggerated sensation at the bite site, hallucinations, loss of feeling in an area of the body, loss of muscle function, low-grade fever (102 degrees Fahrenheit or lower), muscle spasms, numbness and tingling, pain at the side of the bite, restlessness, insomnia, and swallowing difficulty.

Since the virus can be transmitted through an animal's saliva, it is important to always wash hands thoroughly in case of scratches or bites.

"Kapag nakagat kayo ng aso, kahit sabihin ninyo, 'Ay, kalmot lang 'yan', lalo na 'pag may pagdugo, hugasan ninyo agad ng tubig at sabon," Tayag said.

(When you get bitten by a dog, even if it's just a scratch, especially when there's bleeding, you have to immediately wash your hands with soap and water.)

"You presume na may laway, so alisin mo na mabuti 'yun," he added.

(You presume that there's saliva, so you have to remove it.)

A person can also get infected when an animal's saliva gets into wounds.

"Basta nalawayan ka ng aso at may mga sugat ka diyan sa kamay, hindi intact ang kamay, delikado na 'yun. Hugas na kaagad 'yun, at may pagbabakuna," Tayag said.

(As long as you came into contact with a dog's saliva and you have wounds on your hand, your skin is not intact, that's dangerous. So you have to immediately wash your hands and get vaccinated.)

"Kapag sinagpang ka at may pagdugo na 'yun, ang kailangan po, hindi lang pagbabakuna. May tinatawag tayo na serum o immunoglobulin. 'Yun ang mahal," he added.

(If you get bitten and there's bleeding, you have to get the serum or immunoglobulin, aside from the rabies vaccine. That's expensive.)

The best way to prevent infection is to have pets vaccinated, and to be responsible pet owners by not letting them roam around in public.

"Kaya nga ang importante dito, 'yung mga aso ang mabakunahan," Tayag said.

Rabies vaccines are available in public hospitals for free as long as there is enough supply.

This year, 13 have already died due to rabies so far, Tayag said. He also said the rabies vaccine can be injected right before or after getting a COVID-19 jab.