Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday said public transport drivers should not allow standing passengers, even as the capital region and other areas eased to the loosest COVID-19 Alert Level 1.

Zona Tamayo, LTFRB's regional director for Metro Manila, issued the reminder as public utility vehicles are now allowed to operate at a hundred percent seating capacity with the shift to the "new normal."

"'Yong public transportation sa road sector, binabantayan po natin iyan. At patuloy ho ang panawagan natin na sa ilalim po ng Alert Level 1, 100 percent pong itinaas pero ito po ay limited lang po sa seating capacity," Tamayo told state television PTV.

"So 100 percent seating capacity po ang pinag-uusapan natin sa ilalim po ng Alert Level 1. Bawal po ang standing na pasahero," she added.

Tamayo said there will be enforcers to inspect whether transport operators are still implementing health protocols and if the seating capacity is followed.

Violators will be fined P5,000 on first offense, she said.

"Ayaw natin na mag-boil sa pag-i-impose ng penalties dahil nga pandemya pa tayo ngayon, tumataas ang krudo. So ayaw naman natin na patawan pa ng penalties po," according to Tamayo.

Based on government guidelines, most restrictions in establishments and public transport are removed under Alert Level 1.

Metro Manila and 38 other areas nationwide were placed under the loosest alert level as the number of fresh cases continued to decline.